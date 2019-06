SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction will be taking place this week at the intersection of Mill and Locust Streets in the city’s South End.

Crews are finishing up some trench restoration work that began last fall. Work will be done between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Police were out there on Monday helping direct traffic.

Work is expected to wrap up on Thursday.

