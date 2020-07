PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, road work will begin within a portion of Route 32 in Palmer.

According to the Palmer Police Department, road work will take place on Ware Road from the intersection of High Street in Thorndike to the Ware Town Line. Construction is scheduled to be from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm. each day until Friday.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

MAP: Route 32