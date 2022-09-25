LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers on the Mass Pike (I-90) should be prepared for delays due to overnight roadwork beginning Sunday, September 25.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) says that overnight hour guardrail and bridge repair operations will take place on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, Becket, Montgomery, Russell, Otis and Blandford.

The work will take place at different times and locations from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, through 5:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30. Travel will be allowed in the work zones but lane closures will be in place during repair operations.

The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:

Lee/Becket

Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 9.0 to mile marker 18.0 from Monday, September 26, through Friday, September 30, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30.

Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound from mile marker 11.0 to mile marker 15.0 from Monday, September 26, through Friday, September 30, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30.

Montgomery/Russell

Bridge repair work will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 36.0 on Tuesday, September 27, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The work will require a 15-minute rolling roadblock in each direction at 9:00 p.m.

Otis/Blandford

Guardrail repair work will be conducted on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 22.5 to 26.5 from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, through 4:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26.

Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound at mile marker 24.0 from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, through 4:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.