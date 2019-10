EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Road work is scheduled on ONeil Street in Easthampton Wednesday morning.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, ONeil Street in the area of Adhesive Applications & Berry Plastics will be impassable from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Drivers traveling between Pleasant Street and Northampton Street on Route 10 will be detoured to Lovefield Street.

