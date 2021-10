HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers should expect road closures and traffic delays in Longmeadow starting Thursday due to construction.

The Longmeadow Police Department said construction for improvements on Pondside Road and Tina Lane will begin on October 14 until completion. DPW crews will temporarily close Pondside Road during certain phases of the construction.

Drivers are advised to plan accordingly and drive with caution.