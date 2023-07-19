CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting bridge joint replacements on I-391 in Chicopee on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday and Friday, July 20 & 21, the Route 116 on-ramp to I-391 northbound in Chicopee at Interchange 3 will be closed from 7AM-3:30PM. The I-391 northbound on-ramp from Route 116 northbound will remain open to traffic.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes. A detour will be in place:

Drivers seeking to enter I-391 northbound from Route 116 southbound will be redirected to continue along Route 116 southbound through Chicopee Center to Interchange 2.

The detour is visible on Google Maps

The bridge work is weather dependent and may also be impacted due to an emergency. Get real-time information on traffic using these options: