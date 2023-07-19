CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting bridge joint replacements on I-391 in Chicopee on Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday and Friday, July 20 & 21, the Route 116 on-ramp to I-391 northbound in Chicopee at Interchange 3 will be closed from 7AM-3:30PM. The I-391 northbound on-ramp from Route 116 northbound will remain open to traffic.
Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes. A detour will be in place:
- Drivers seeking to enter I-391 northbound from Route 116 southbound will be redirected to continue along Route 116 southbound through Chicopee Center to Interchange 2.
- The detour is visible on Google Maps
The bridge work is weather dependent and may also be impacted due to an emergency. Get real-time information on traffic using these options:
- Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions.
- Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
- Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
- Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.