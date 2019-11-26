Roads expected to be busy the day before Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The day before Thanksgiving is usually the busiest day on the roads. AAA estimates that 50 million people will travel by car for the holiday.

That’s 1.6 million more cars than last year, so traffic will likely be slow during the peak periods, especially in the normal spots on the Mass Pike, and on I-91 through downtown Springfield.

But there’s something that could make traffic even worse this year: the forecast of rain for Wednesday. One Ware resident told 22News he can deal with a little rain.

“It wasn’t rain per say, but you know, it’s, it’s the ice,” Randy Hannum said. “You know, it can get brutal. The ice forms at night, you don’t realize it, you get that sheet of ice and it can get pretty bad.”

Thankfully, since temperatures will be relatively warm, we aren’t expecting snow or ice.

Wednesday will be a huge improvement from the day before Thanksgiving in 2014 when wet, heavy snow fell across western Massachusetts.