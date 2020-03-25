1  of  7
Breaking News
First positive COVID-19 case reported in South Hadley Town of Wilbraham reports first COVID-19 case Updated Baystate Health COVID-19 test result numbers Springfield shooting victim has died; Suspect charged with murder, several other crimes Board of Health: Hadley resident contracts coronavirus Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open
Watch Live
Coronavirus Update 3PM: Spain’s coronavirus cases surpass China, Prince Charles infected, and more on that stimulus check you may be getting from the government soon
Closings and Delays
There are currently 200 active closings. Click for more details.

Roads less busy in western Massachusetts during coronavirus pandemic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With all non-essential businesses shut down, the roads are a lot less busy in western Massachusetts.

During what would usually be a busy weekday morning commute, 22News saw one lone car driving on Memorial Drive in Chicopee.

One man told 22News, he’s noticed the decrease in traffic.

“It is a lot less traffic,” Robert LaCourse said. “Not hard to get around, that’s for sure.”

All non-essential businesses will be closed until at least April 7 per an order from Governor Charlie Baker.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

22News Traffic Trackers

Trending Stories