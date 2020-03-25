Roads less busy in western Massachusetts during coronavirus pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With all non-essential businesses shut down, the roads are a lot less busy in western Massachusetts.

During what would usually be a busy weekday morning commute, 22News saw one lone car driving on Memorial Drive in Chicopee.

One man told 22News, he’s noticed the decrease in traffic.

“It is a lot less traffic,” Robert LaCourse said. “Not hard to get around, that’s for sure.”

All non-essential businesses will be closed until at least April 7 per an order from Governor Charlie Baker.



