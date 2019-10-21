Roadwork in South Hadley begins Monday

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Roadwork will begin Monday on Old Lyman Road and North Main Street in South Hadley.

According to the Town of South Hadley, all roadwork will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and is expected to be completed by November 1.

All reclaiming work will be done by Friday, October 25 on North Main Street from West Summit to Pheasant Run, and the entirety of Old Lyman Road.

A binder and base coat will begin on Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 1 at the same locations.

Residents will have access to their driveways while work is being done. If you have any questions, you may contact the Department of Public Works at 413-538-5033.