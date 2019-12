CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A section of Rolf Avenue in Chicopee is closed due to a gas leak.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, Rolf Avenue from Grattan Street to Crawford Avenue is closed while Columbia Gas workers work to do repairs on the leak.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area.

22News has a crew on the way and we will update this story as soon as the road reopens.