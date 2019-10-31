SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover accident on I-91 southbound in Springfield is causing major traffic backups Thursday night.

Police have not released any information about the accident but a 22News crew in the area is reporting multiple vehicles involved in the crash that occurred on I-91 South in Springfield near Exit 8.

Reports about the crash came into our newsroom just after 5:30 p.m. It is currently unclear if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash.

This is developing news. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.

