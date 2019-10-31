1  of  3
Breaking News
Man shot on Somerset Street in Springfield Police investigating unattended death at UMass Amherst Local communities are postponing Halloween! Check to see if your city is listed
Watch Live
22News I-Team 6PM: Who pays when a municipality settles or loses a lawsuit?

Rollover accident on I-91 southbound in Springfield causing traffic backups

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover accident on I-91 southbound in Springfield is causing major traffic backups Thursday night. 

Police have not released any information about the accident but a 22News crew in the area is reporting multiple vehicles involved in the crash that occurred on I-91 South in Springfield near Exit 8.  

Reports about the crash came into our newsroom just after 5:30 p.m. It is currently unclear if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. 

This is developing news. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available. 

Click here for the 22News Live Traffic Map 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

22News Traffic Trackers

Trending Stories