SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover crash on I-91 at Exit 5 in Springfield closed the left lanes in both directions Thursday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at around 7:48 a.m. troopers were called to I-91 near the Basketball Hall of Fame for a crash on the southbound side.

Procopio said that a car entered the median to possibly avoid crashing into a tractor-trailer and rolled over. The driver was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

The tractor-trailer stopped and was escorted off the highway for state police to conduct an inspection and investigation. The car has been removed and the northbound lane has since reopened. The southbound side is expected to reopen shortly.