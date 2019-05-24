Rollover crash temporarily closed Route 190 in Enfield

Traffic

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

ENFIELD, Conn (WWLP) – A rollover crash closed sections of Route 190 and Freshwater Boulevard in Enfield Friday morning.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the rollover accident caused wires to come down near that intersection at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say Freshwater Boulevard has been reopened, but a lane remains closed on Hazard Avenue.

No more information has been released yet regarding the accident or if there were any injuries.

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick