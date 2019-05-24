Rollover crash temporarily closed Route 190 in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn (WWLP) – A rollover crash closed sections of Route 190 and Freshwater Boulevard in Enfield Friday morning.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the rollover accident caused wires to come down near that intersection at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say Freshwater Boulevard has been reopened, but a lane remains closed on Hazard Avenue.

No more information has been released yet regarding the accident or if there were any injuries.

