Roundabouts proposed for Montgomery Street in Chicopee near Mass Pike

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT and the City of Chicopee will be hosting a virtual hearing to become familiar with the Intersection Improvements Project.

The Intersection Improvement Project will include Montgomery Street, Granby Road, and McKinstry Avenue. This potential project will help reconfigure the intersection of the Mass Pike ramps with Montgomery Street. Along with the ramps, there is a plan to construct roundabouts to replace the signals at the intersection. There is also a plan to improve pedestrian and bicycle connectivity in the area.

Concerns for this project includes delays during the morning and afternoon peak hours with increased traffic. The area also results in higher crash rates.

This virtual meeting will be on Wednesday, March 2 at 6:30 pm. The meeting will be open to the public for the community to voice their comments and concerns about the project. All comments and views will be reviewed and considered.