SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – Route 116 between South Hadley and Amherst will be temporarily closed due to an accident.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, Route 116 in the area of the Notch will be closed for about two hours until police clear the accident.

22News has a crew on the way and we’ll update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

View the Live Traffic Map.

Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.