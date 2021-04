GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is Working for You with a cone zone alert in Greenfield.

The bridge on Route 2 westbound will be closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drivers will be directed to a detour through the on-ramp and off-ramp on the Route 2 bridge.

There will be signage and police details to guide drivers through the closure.

