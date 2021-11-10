Route 2 in Athol closed due to serious motorcycle accident

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle accident in Athol has closed off Route 2 to traffic Wednesday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the motorcycle accident occurred on the eastbound lane near the 75 mile marker. Route 2 is completely closed to traffic and drivers will be diverted off the Athol exit.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and state police are closely monitoring his condition.

No word on how long Route 2 in Athol will be closed for. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.