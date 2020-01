ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 2 in Orange will be temporarily closed Wednesday night due to the installation of an overhead sign.

According to MassDOT, Route 2 eastbound and westbound between exits 14 and 15 will be closed from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Traffic will be detoured onto Route 122 and West River Road during construction.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and are being advised to slow down when traveling through.

