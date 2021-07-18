Route 20 in Palmer closed due to river flooding

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer police have closed a portion of Route 20 in Palmer due to overflooding of a nearby river.

According to the Palmer Police Department, Route 20 will be closed from Calkins Road to North Main Street Sunday morning due to flooding from the Quaboag River.

Rondeau Road is also closed in Palmer after the road receive significant damage from the storms Saturday into Sunday morning.

According to the Town of Palmer, the road is not passable for about a quarter of a mile. Hickory Lane, Walters Way, Onley Road are also affects, due to Rondeau Road being the only connecting road for them to Route 32.

The DPW and contractors are working to repair the road but due to the current weather conditions, it may take several hours.