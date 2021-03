WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 20 is back open in West Springfield after a car crashed into a utility pole late Thursday afternoon.

According to West Springfield Police, the pole came down and downed wires were across the road.

Route 20 had to be closed from Rogers Ave to Sibley Avenue, but that stretch of road is back open. Eversource was able to replace the pole.

Officers said no one was seriously injured in the crash.