Route 5 tunnel in West Springfield temporarily closed beginning Thursday night

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The tunnel on Route 5 in West Springfield will be temporarily closed overnight Thursday night starting at 6 p.m. due to construction.

According to MassDOT, the Route 5 tunnel that carries Route 5 under Route 20 / the North End Bridge Rotary in West Springfield will be closed in both directions from Thursday 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Friday.

Traffic will be detoured to the North End Bridge rotary where drivers can then re-enter Route 5.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and are being advised to slow down when traveling through.

The closure is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.

For more information on traffic conditions, download the WAZE app and become a 22News Traffic Tracker.