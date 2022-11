NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 66 in Northampton is closed due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

At around 5:29 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the area of 271 Rocky Hill Rd (Route 66). The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to the Northampton Police Department.

Drivers are being detoured to Florence Road and Old Wilson Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.