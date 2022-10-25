SHEFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 7 northbound and southbound in Sheffield are closed in both directions, after a car crash.
According to MassDOT the car crash resulted in serious injuries. Drivers should seek an alternative route in the area.
by: Kayleigh Thomas
Credit: Waze
