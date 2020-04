HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Canal Street in Holyoke is closed to traffic, due to a single-vehicle crash.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Jeff Joniec told 22News the driver of a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Canal and North East Streets just after 10:00 A.M. Joniec said there is no word on injuries because the driver of the truck left the crash site.

Canal Street is blocked off by police from Center Street to North Bridge Street until the pole can be replaced.