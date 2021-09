LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A motor vehicle accident has closed part of Center Street in Ludlow late Wednesday night.

Just after 11:40 p.m., the Ludlow Police Department said Center Street is closed from Miller Street to Church Street while crews assist with the car vs. pole crash. It’s unclear if anyone was seriously injured.

The road will be closed until crews replace the pole, police said.

