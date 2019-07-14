Section of Chicopee Street closed after car crashed into light pole

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP)- Chicopee Street from Stedman Street to Meetinghouse Road is closed after a car crashed into a light pole Sunday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, around 6:35 a.m. a single car crashed into a light pole on Chicopee Street.

Officer Wilk said one passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and to use Meadow Street until the road is reopened. Repairs could take several hours according to Officer Wilk.

