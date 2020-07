PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Elm Street in Pittsfield is closed after a car crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pittsfield Police, the car crashed into a building around 2:30 p.m. and Elm Street at Holmes Road is closed to all traffic.

Police say the crash appeared to be medically related.

