Section of I-495 closed due to fiery tractor trailer crash

BERLIN, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Interstate 495 in the central Massachusetts town of Berlin is closed, due to a multi-vehicle crash involving three tractor trailers and a pickup truck.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the crash was reported shortly after 3:00 Tuesday morning. One of the tractor trailers involved ended up catching fire.

Three people have been taken to the hospital, but all are expected to recover from their injuries.

I-495 southbound is currently closed at Exit 26 in Berlin, and traffic is being diverted onto Route 62.

Crews are working to remove the trucks involved in the crash, and clean up a fuel spill from the roadway.