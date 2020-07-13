Section of I-90 eastbound, westbound, in Russell, West Stockbridge, Lee, Becket to undergo construction

(WWLP) – Construction and maintenance work is scheduled to take place on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Russell, West Stockbridge, Lee, and Becket from Monday, July 13, to Friday, July 17.

According to MassDOT, drivers will be able to travel through I-90 at all times. Take a look at scheduled lane closures below:

Russell

Paving operations will take place nightly on I-90 westbound from Mile Marker 36 to Mile Marker 33, from Monday, July 13 through Thursday, July 16, from 7:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

the following morning. Bridge repair operations will take place nightly on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 36, from Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 7:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

West Stockbridge, Lee

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 2.5, Mile Marker 3.9, and Mile Marker 8.3, from Monday, July 13, through Thursday, July 16, from 6:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. There will be shoulder closures during the workday.

There will be shoulder closures during the workday. Accident Reconstruction Team operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Market 5.6, on Thursday, July 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. There will be lane closures during these operations.

Becket

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 17, from Monday, July 13, through Thursday, July 16, from 6:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. There will be shoulder closures during the workday.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to slow down while traveling in the area.

MAP: I-90 in West Stockbridge, Lee, Becket, Russell