Section of I-91 south in West Springfield closed

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A tanker was dislodged from a truck Friday morning causing the southbound side of the Mass Pike in West Springfield near exit 14 to partially close.

According to a Massachusetts State Police dispatcher, the on-ramp to I-91 south is shut down and two lanes are currently open at exit 14 and will go to one lane once recovery is started.

No injuries were reported and the tanker is not leaking fuel.

State police say the tanker contains 7500 gallons of jet fuel and Westover Fire Department has been called to the area with assets capable of containing fuel load if it should leak.

Police are cautioning drivers to seek an alternate route as I-91 is experiencing extensive backups.

Photo: Mass State Police

Screenshot of live traffic map taken at 10:00 a.m.

