CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A section of James Street in Chicopee is currently closed due to an investigation.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, James Street from the Buffalo Club down to the South Hadley line is closed.

Officer Wilk said there is no threat to the public and they will be releasing more information as the investigation continues.

Police are advising residents to seek an alternate route.