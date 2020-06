WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - There will be an on-ramp closure for several days on I-91 southbound in West Springfield starting Monday.

According to MassDOT, the on-ramp closure will begin from 13A on-ramp on Route 5 north to I-91 southbound. Crews will be installing light poles between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.