EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you travel through Park Street in Easthampton during your morning and afternoon commute, you should plan ahead for Friday.

According to Easthampton Police, a section of Park Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The road will be inaccessible from Greenwood Court to Payson Avenue, as crews work on the road.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.