1  of  2
Breaking News
Gas leak closes section of Apremont Highway in Holyoke Driver killed after single-car crash on I-91 in Springfield
Watch Live
Indicted Mayor Correia to step aside, drop out of race

Section of Route 10 in Easthampton closed due to car fire

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Reportit)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A section of Northampton Street in Easthampton is closed due to a car fire.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, Northampton Street at Florence Road is closed while crews work to put out a car fire.

Easthampton Fire Chief, David Mottor told 22News, while the driver was stopped at the light the car started smoking and burst into flames. Mottor said the car was a total loss.

No injuries were reported and police are advising drivers to avoid the area while they clean up debris.

View the live traffic map here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories