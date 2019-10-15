Section of Route 10 in Easthampton closed due to car fire

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A section of Northampton Street in Easthampton is closed due to a car fire.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, Northampton Street at Florence Road is closed while crews work to put out a car fire.

Easthampton Fire Chief, David Mottor told 22News, while the driver was stopped at the light the car started smoking and burst into flames. Mottor said the car was a total loss.

No injuries were reported and police are advising drivers to avoid the area while they clean up debris.

