ORANGE, Mass (WWLP) – A section of Route 2A in Orange is closed due to a structure fire on Moss Brook Road.

According to the Orange Police Department’s Facebook, Route 2A is closed from the Erving town line to Haskins Road as well as at the Orange Innovation Center while crews get water from a pond on Route 78. Only local traffic will be allowed through.

Police are advising residents to take Route 2 if possible and to avoid the area.

***TRAFFIC ALERT-Due to a structure fire on Moss Brook Road, rte 2A is closed from the Erving town line to Haskins Road…. Posted by Orange Ma Police Department on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

View Live Traffic Map here