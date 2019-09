HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A section of Route 5 in Holyoke is closed due to a crash.

Holyoke Police dispatcher Chambers told 22News, Route 5 going up Route 141 is closed while they work to clear the accident. Exit 17B off of I-91 North is also closed.

Chambers said no injuries were reported at this time and didn’t have any information on when the roads will reopen.

View the Live Traffic Map here

22News will continue to update this story with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.