WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Southwick Road (Routes 10 & 202) in Westfield is closed Tuesday morning due to downed trees and wires.

Westfield Police Lt. Scott Phelon told 22News that Southwick Road is closed near the intersection of Hillside Road. He added that the closure could last for several hours while everything is cleaned-up.

Traffic is being detoured down City View Road and City View Boulevard.