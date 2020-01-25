Watch Live
Section of Rt. 116 in Sunderland closed after car knocks over utility pole

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Sunderland Police Department

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Route 116 has closed Saturday afternoon after a single-car crash in Sunderland.

According to the Sunderland Police Department’s Facebook page, a car crashed into a utility pole near Sugarloaf Frostie restaurant on Amherst Road off Route 116 Saturday.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The road has been closed and traffic is being detoured as police, fire and EMS crews investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

