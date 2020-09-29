Section of Route 32 in Monson to close for railroad crossing replacement

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 32 (Stafford Road) in Monson will be closed during the day Tuesday through Thursday, due to work that’s being done on a railroad crossing.

According to the Monson Police Department, a contractor for the New England Central Railroad will be replacing the crossing near the intersection of Stafford Road and Pineview Drive.

This will cause the shutdown of Route 32 in the area between approximately 7:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. Tuesday through Thursday.

Detours will be in place, and Monson police are instructing drivers to plan accordingly.