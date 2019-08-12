Section of Solon St. in Greenfield closed as crews investigate hazmat incident

Breaking News
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Solon Street in Greenfield is closed while fire officials investigate a hazmat situation early Monday evening. 

Greenfield Fire Captain Andrew Garvin confirmed the hazmat situation with 22News and said crews were called to the area after a resident reported coming into contact with a substance that burned her eyes. 

Captain Garvin described the situation as a Tier 1 hazmat incident. 

Solon St. is closed from the Mohawk Trail to Colrain Street until further notice.

22News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as we learn more. 

