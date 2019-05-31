Section of Taylor St. in Springfield closed due to water main break

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Taylor Street in Springfield is closed due to a water main break.

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Spokesperson, Jaimye Bartak, told 22News at 1 p.m. Friday the Springfield Sewer and Water Commission was called to what seemed to be a small leak on Taylor Street.

Bartak said the leak had washed out a sewer service line and soil beneath the street. The leaking water eroded the road’s suface which is believed to have caused the pavement to collapse when a car drove over it.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Taylor Street is still blocked off from Federal Street to Kibbe Avenue. Police said the road is not blocked off to traffic.

Two nearby apartment buildings and two businesses temporarily lost water service as a result.

22News will let you know when the road re-opens.

