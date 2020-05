MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Expect traffic delays in the area of Upper Palmer Road in Monson Tuesday morning into the afternoon.

According to the Monson Police Department, the town’s water department will be working around 85 Upper Palmer which will be closed between Stebbins Road and the former Monson Development Center.

The work is scheduled to take place from 7:30 to 2:00 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

MAP: Upper Palmer Road