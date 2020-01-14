Serious crash causing traffic delays on Parker Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A serious car crash in the Parker Street section of Springfield is causing traffic delays in the area Tuesday evening.

Springfield police and fire officials have not released any information about the crash on Parker Street near Boston Road, but a photo sent into our newsroom shows one vehicle heavily damaged from the crash with debris all over the roadway.





No road closures have been announced and it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone has been seriously hurt.

22News has reached out to police and fire for more details. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.

Are you traveling in the area? Click here for our live Waze traffic map.