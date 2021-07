AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of North Westfield Street in Agawam is closed following a serious motor vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:44 p.m., Agawam Police announced road closures on N. Westfield St. between Provin Mountain Drive and North West St. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area while police conduct their investigation.

The road will be closed for the next couple of hours, police said.

22News is continuing coverage. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.