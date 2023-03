RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police say one person was killed in a single-car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Russell Thursday morning.

The right lane of the westbound side of the Pike is closed in the area of the crash as troopers investigate.

