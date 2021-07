NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident that occurred on the southbound lane of I-91 in Northampton on Friday afternoon.

According to state transportation officials, there are serious injuries reported in the crash near mile marker 21. The right lane is currently closed, and drivers should expect delays.

If you’re traveling in the area, here is our Live Traffic Map.

We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.