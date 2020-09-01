Serious motorcycle crash closes part of North Westfield Street in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have closed a portion of North Westfield Street in Agawam following a serious motorcycle crash late Tuesday afternoon. 

The Agawam Police Department said as of 4:45 p.m., North Westfield Street, Route 187, is closed at Yale Street.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. Police did not give an estimated time on when the road will reopen.

This story is still developing.  

22News will bring you the latest when we learn more. 

