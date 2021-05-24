Serious pedestrian crash closes part of Grove Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Grove Street in Chicopee is currently closed following a serious crash involving a pedestrian Monday afternoon.

Just after 4:15 p.m., the Chicopee Police Department announced road closures on Grove Street from Front Street to Ellerton Street. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area until further notice.

The department’s crash reconstruction team has also been called to assist.

Details about the crash and reported injuries weren’t immediately available.

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.