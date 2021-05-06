Serious two-car crash closes part of Abbey Memorial Drive in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Abbey Memorial Drive in Chicopee is currently closed following a serious crash involving two vehicles Thursday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., the Chicopee Police Department announced Abbey Memorial will be closed from Broadway Street to Academy Street for some time while they investigate the cause of the crash.

No estimated time was given for when the road will reopen.

The police department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is also on site assisting.

22News has a crew on the way to Abbey Memorial Drive. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.