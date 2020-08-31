Several lane closures on Mass Pike due to construction between Lee and Westfield

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be several lane closures throughout the Mass Pike this week due to construction between Lee and Westfield.

Starting Monday, August 31 at 6 a.m. MassDOT crews will begin construction on both eastbound and westbound on the Mass Pike in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket, and Lee. The construction will be every day from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Friday, September 4.

According to MassDOT, the locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Blandford

Monday, August 31, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 30. The work will require lane closures



Monday, August 31, through Thursday, September 3, from 6:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 26. The work will require intermittent lane closures



Russell

Monday, August 31, through Friday, September 4, from 7:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 34.5. The work will require shoulder closures



Otis

Monday, August 31, through Thursday, September 3, from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Drainage and bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 23. The work will require intermittent lane closures.



Becket

Monday, August 31, through Friday, September 4, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9. The work will require intermittent lane closures



Lee

Wednesday, September 2, from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 12.2. There will be lane closures during the workday



Drivers who are traveling through the areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.